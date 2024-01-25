Playboy Model Masuimi Max Dead At 45

Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max passed away in her Las Vegas home, TMZ reported Thursday.

Authorities discovered Max dead in her residence in the Las Vegas area while responding to a call Thursday morning, law enforcement told TMZ. While initial assessments reportedly suggest no foul play, a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Max, whose career in modeling began in 2000, graced the pages of various magazines, including Maxim, Alt Magazine, Bizarre Magazine, and others. Her work with Playboy was particularly notable as she was a familiar presence at events held at the Playboy Mansion during the late 2000s and early 2010s, TMZ noted.

In addition to her modeling career, Max had acting credits to her name, primarily in B-movies like “Cornman: American Vegetable Hero” and “Giantess Battle Attack,” the outlet reported. She also appeared in “xXx: State of the Union,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube, in an uncredited role as the girlfriend of Zeke, portrayed by rapper Xzibit. (RELATED: Hugh Hefner’s Former Girlfriend Admits She Didn’t Mourn His Death One Bit)

In recent years, Max had shifted her focus to alternative modeling, often participating in horror and cabaret shows and producing YouTube videos, according to TMZ. Her unique style, which often featured elaborate makeup, garnered her a substantial online following including over 300,000 dedicated Instagram followers.