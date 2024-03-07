REVEALED: DOJ Freaked Out After Matt Gaetz Brought Up Hunter’s Laptop During Hearing

Employees at the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent an email in March 2022 regarding Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s line of questioning to the assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI’s) cyber division about Hunter Biden’s laptop, according to documents uploaded by the DOJ.

During the March 2022 hearing, Gaetz entered Hunter Biden’s laptop into the Congressional record and pressed the FBI on the location of Hunter Biden’s laptop, to which he did not get an answer. Gaetz also asked if the Biden family had been compromised and if anyone at the FBI knew where the laptop was located.

During Gaetz’s line of questioning, an employee at the DOJ sent an email that said: “Now Matt Gaetz asking Hunter Biden laptop questions. Wow.”

WATCH:



Gaetz told the Daily Caller that it appears the DOJ is more interested in his oversight of the Hunter Biden laptop than anything of the contents on the laptop. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Voting Against Jordan Are Doing It To ‘Spite Matt Gaetz,’ Members Say)

“Why does the DOJ seem to be more interested by my oversight of their handling of Hunter’s laptop than Hunter selling access to our government?” Gaetz said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill To Protect States’ Right To Defend Southern Border)

The Caller contacted the DOJ about the email, to which they did not immediately respond.