‘Marines!’: Gold Star Father Escorted From Congress For Interrupting Biden SOTU

A man was escorted out of Congress after he interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Thursday.

The man was forced to leave after he interrupted Biden by yelling about the American marines who were killed during Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. He was seated in the guest gallery and stood up, shouting “Remember Abbey Gate! US Marines!” The man was identified as a Gold Star father of one of the killed marines by Fox News.

A protester interrupts Biden to remind him about the Marines who died during his botched 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.pic.twitter.com/Z5hbe1DEw4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2024

The man was referring to the incident that occurred at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate on Aug. 26 2021 during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The attack killed 13 American service members and around 170 Afghan civilians. Since then, the families of the 13 fallen service members have sought explanations from President Biden’s administration, with Republicans demanding detailed investigations into the withdrawal’s execution. (RELATED: Sniper Shoots Back At General Who Said There Was No Intel On Abbey Gate Suicide Bomber)

Gold Star Dad shouts “Abbey Gate! Abbey Gate!” at Biden from gallery above the chamber. Was with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines. Unclear on identity — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 8, 2024

ABC News previously reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson invited Gold Star parents Alicia Lopez and Darin Hoover, whose children died in the airport bombing, to the presidential address. “President Biden’s hasty, unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan was a failure for America and its allies. It led to the tragic deaths of brave American servicemembers, including Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover and Cpl. Hunter Lopez,” Johnson told ABC News.