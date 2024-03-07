Biden Bullied Into Saying Laken Riley’s Name, Butchers It

President Joe Biden butchered deceased Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s name after being heckled by Congressmembers Thursday evening at his State the Union address.

During his speech, lawmakers could be heard off screen yelling at Biden to say Laken Riley’s name before the crowd began to boo at the outburst. While Biden began to address the commotion by repeating the deceased student’s name, he got her first name wrong. (RELATED: ‘Seriously Disfiguring’: Grim Details Emerge In Case Of Illegal Immigrant Charged With Student’s Murder)

“Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that’s right. But how many of thousand of people [are] being killed by legals,” Biden stated. “To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself.”

“But look, if we change the dynamic at the border. People pay these smugglers $8,000 to get across the border because they know if they get by and let into the country, it’s six to eight years before they have a hearing, and it’s worth taking the chance [with] the $8,000 but – but, if it’s only six weeks, the idea is [that] it’s highly unlikely that people will pay that money and come all that way knowing that they’ll be able to get kicked out quickly. Folks, I would respectfully suggest my Republican friends owe it to the American people, get this bill done. We need to act now,” Biden continued.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could then be seen yelling at Biden as he attempted to ease the crowd, shouting at the president while he continued to speak about the border crisis.

Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student who was found dead on the University of Georgia campus after a mid-afternoon run. Georgia authorities later identified and charged Venezuelan illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra for Riley’s murder.