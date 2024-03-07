Homeschool Mom Defeats Incumbent State Superintendent In North Carolina’s GOP Primary

A homeschooling parent defeated the incumbent state superintendent on Tuesday in North Carolina’s GOP primary.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt lost the Republican primary to Michele Morrow, a homeschooling mother who opposes racial and gender politics in schools and criticized Truitt for being too liberal, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled because this is not really a Michele win,” Morrow told the outlet Wednesday. “This is a win for all of North Carolina. I didn’t do this on my own. The people of North Carolina have spoken.”

NC schools should be a gateway to America’s bright future. But, certain politicians and their lobbyist friends use our schools like cash registers for kickbacks. As Superintendent, I will stand up to greedy politicians and ensure taxpayer funds get to the classroom. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/wlMQFDgm5l — MicheleMorrow (@MicheleMorrowNC) March 3, 2024

Morrow, a registered nurse and former Christian missionary who unsuccessfully ran for the Wake County school board in 2022, received 52 percent of the vote to Truitt’s 48 percent, ABC 11 and The Charlotte Observer reported.

Morrow’s campaign adopted a version of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, promising to “Make Academics Great Again,” according to the Observer. The GOP primary winner previously expressed her intention to “eliminate progressive indoctrination in schools,” the outlet reported.

She also claimed that public schools are “teaching children to hate our country,” according to the outlet.

Morrow is a firm supporter of Trump, the outlet reported. She attended the Washington, D.C., election protest on Jan. 6, 2021 but said she did not enter the Capitol, did not break any laws and complied with authorities when asked to leave the area, according to the Observer. (RELATED: Salon Owner Jailed For Violating COVID Lockdown Unseats Incumbent In State House Primary)

Morrow will face off against Mo Green, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent, the outlet reported. Green was the superintendent of Guilfotd County schools and retired as executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, which provides financial backing for progressive groups, in 2023, the Observer explained.

“I’m hoping we can have sound, logical debates,” Morrow said, according to the Observer. “Everyone wants what’s best for children. But what we’ve been trying to do for the last 20 years has not been succeeding.”