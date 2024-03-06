Salon Owner Jailed For Violating COVID Lockdown Unseats Incumbent In State House Primary

A salon owner who was jailed for violating COVID lockdown restrictions unseated an incumbent state representative in the Texas GOP primary Tuesday night.

Shelley Luther, who was arrested after refusing to comply with orders to close her business during the COVID-19 pandemic, defeated incumbent Reggie Smith for Texas’ House District 62 seat, The Associated Press reported.

Shelley Luther went to jail for opening her hair salon in violation of a COVID lockdown order. Now she’ll be a state rep. https://t.co/F5iDaD7Dbs — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2024



Luther acquired 53.4%, or 16,946 votes, while Smith trailed at 46.6%, or 14,774 votes, in the Texas Republican primary, according to the outlet.

The Salon A La Mode owner was jailed after defying a stay-at-home order by keeping her business open in Dallas. Luther received multiple court orders and was sentenced to seven days in jail in May 2020.

Luther refused a deal to avoid jail time offered by Dallas County Judge Eric Moye, which resulted in her imprisonment. The deal required her to apologize for “selfishly” keeping her business open, pay a fine and shut down the salon until the governor’s emergency order ended. (RELATED: ‘Business Is Booming’: Jailed Texas Salon Owner Tells ‘Fox & Friends’ People Are Flying Far And Wide For A Haircut)

“I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids,” Luther said before going to jail at the time. “So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.”

The Supreme Court of Texas ordered the release of Luther on May 7, 2020. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott modified his executive orders following Luther’s jailing and pressure from Americans across the country.