BBC Journalist Nick Sheridan Dies From Brain Aneurysm After Collapsing While Jogging

A journalist for BBC Scotland died after suffering a brain aneurysm at the age of 32.

Nick Sheridan collapsed while jogging and had been placed in an induced coma by doctors, according to The Telegraph. He passed away Wednesday night, over a week after the collapse happened, while surrounded by his family, his friends said.

BBC Scotland head of news Gary Smith paid tribute to Sheridan in a statement released Thursday morning.

“He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author—and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them. Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man,” Smith said. “Our hearts go out to his parents, who have been with him over the past ten days, to his partner, Lewis, and to all the rest of his family and friends.” First Minister Humza Yousaf honored him during his weekly question session in the Scottish Parliament. “Nick was an extremely talented journalist and author. He will be greatly missed. Many of us in this chamber all have been questioned by Nick quite robustly, whether it was on BBC Drivetime or any of the other programs,” Yousaf said. “My thoughts are with his family, many friends and indeed his colleagues in what is undoubtedly a very sad time for them.”

Sheridan hosted a variety of programs on the BBC Scotland channel, including Reporting Scotland, Drivetime, the Nine and Seven Days, according to BBC. He joined the network in 2018.

A native of Ireland, Sheridan worked in broadcast journalism for over a decade and spent two years reporting for RTE News2day. He later joined BBC Scotland as a researcher and eventually became a camera journalist, presenter and correspondent.

He left his staff position to work on a children’s book, but remained at BBC Scotland as a contributor, according to the outlet.