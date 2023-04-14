NBC Affiliate Anchor Leslie Swick Van Ness Dies Suddenly While On Family Vacation In Florida

A local NBC News affiliate anchor died suddenly while vacationing with her husband, Tom, and two young sons in Naples, Florida.

Lesley Swick Van Ness, who worked as an anchor at WGEM-TV, fell ill and passed away on Monday at the age of 42, Gray Television executive Jennifer Dale said in a statement. Her colleagues at WGEM-TV and Gray Television, where she served as an executive, mourned her death.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share some devastating news with you,” Dale said. “Lesley Van Ness, who we have been so fortunate to have as part of the Gray family, passed away this (Monday) morning. Lesley had been on vacation with her beautiful family in Florida when she fell ill and was hospitalized last Thursday. Lesley and her husband Tom have two precious young boys. Please keep all of them in your prayers. We will keep everyone posted on arrangements.”

My heart is broken. Lesley Van Ness was not only my first anchor I worked under as a reporter, but my mentor, a protector and my friend. I ache for the Van Ness/Oakley families. Please pray for Tommy and the boys. This will never make sense. I will miss you forever, Lesley. pic.twitter.com/lX9zfn6slz — Jenny Dreasler (@JennyDreaslerTV) April 12, 2023

Former WGEM-TV colleague Matt Schmidt called her a “powerful personality” and a “commanding presence,” according to WGEM-TV. (RELATED: Barbara Walters Dies At The Age Of 93)

“She was a powerful personality. She could walk into the newsroom and instantly take over. She just had a commanding presence about her. Sitting on the news desk was an awesome experience,” Schmidt said.

“She wasn’t afraid to do the dirty work and wasn’t afraid to work the extra hour, especially if it was something that was really impacting the community,” WGEM meteorologist Brian Inman said.

Her funeral will be held in Naples, Florida, on Monday at St. John’s Anglican Parish, according to her obituary.