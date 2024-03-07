‘Lick The Chicken Grease’: Cops Arrest Man Who Allegedly Posed As Weapons Instructor, Made Racist Jokes

Las Vegas police arrested a man who continued posing as a Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) instructor after his license was revoked, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) detectives arrested Nephi Oliva, 50, “for fraudulently posing as an active CCW instructor in the state of Nevada,” according to a statement by the LVMPD.

Oliva — who also employed Nephi Khaliki as a name — allegedly kept teaching CCW classes using an active CCW instructor’s paperwork after the Nevada Sheriffs’ and Chiefs’ Association revoked his license on August 7, 2023, the statement revealed.

He faces multiple felony charges including “Forgery,” “Fraud or Deceit in Course of Occupation” and the “Use [of] Personal Identifying Information of Another Person,” the LVMPD added. (RELATED: Federal Judge Rules Law Prohibiting Guns In Post Offices Is Unconstitutional)

Oliva also caused a stir when he made racist jokes during his “Vegas CCW” class held Apr. 10, 2022 as part of a conservative event attended by the then-Mayor of North Las Vegas John Lee and former lawmaker Tom Roberts, among other Republican figures, local outlet KLAS 8 News Now reported.

KLAS 8 aired video footage showing his presentation slides, titled “Firearms Safety for White People,” provided the tips “ALWAYS put your beer down before handling a firearm, ALWAYS keep your finger out of your nose while shooting, ALWAYS wear a wife beater on the range [and] ALWAYS make sure there are no minorities in your backdrop” while a caricature of an armed white person appeared on it.

Another titled “Firearms Safety for Black People”, showed the tips “ALWAYS shoot the gun right side up, ALWAYS lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting, ALWAYS make sure there’s a white person around so you have someone to blame for everything that goes wrong in your life [and] ALWAYS aim for small children to ensure you actually hit another gang member.” A caricature of an armed black person was also featured on the slide, the video showed.

The video appeared to show Oliva reading the supposed tips to his audience, some of whom could be heard laughing.

Roberts told the outlet he spoke at the event but did not attend Oliva’s presentation, adding that he disavowed Oliva’s remarks and graphics.

“Due to time constraints at the event, I sincerely regret that I wasn’t able to poke fun at more of my friends,” Oliva reportedly told the outlet.

There was no indication in the LVMPD‘s statement that Oliva’s controversial remarks contributed to the forfeiture of his license and his arrest.