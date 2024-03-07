Video Shows Robbery Gone Wrong As Laundromat Owner Left With Bullet In Head, Police Arrest Five People

Authorities have arrested five people in connection with the murder of a local laundromat owner in Brooklyn Dec. 1, New York Post reported.

Investigators were led to the suspects through a combination of surveillance footage, which showed the culprits escaping in a white Honda Accord reportedly registered to one of the suspect’s girlfriend, and an incriminating Instagram post by the 16-year-old, flaunting a gun and wearing the same outfit seen in the crime scene footage, according to New York Post. Further evidence was gathered from additional surveillance and cellphone tracking.

The killing was captured on video that occurred during a failed robbery attempt, New York Post reported. The group had allegedly conspired to rob Money Perkins, 37, of a gold necklace valued at over $30,000 at his East Flatbush laundromat, Money P Clean. However, the alleged plan failed, leading to Perkins being fatally shot in the head. The video shows the moment Perkins was ambushed while tending to his business. As he attempted to defend himself against one attacker, believed to be his cousin, Perkins was reportedly shot, first in the leg and then fatally in the head, as his alleged assailants fled with the necklace. (RELATED: Police Found, Questioned Shooter Who Killed Robber In Restaurant)

Among the accused is Ronnie Butler, 46, Perkins’ cousin, who had a long-standing feud with Perkins. Butler, alongside Louis Mercado, 48, allegedly orchestrated the robbery, involving Mercado’s 16-year-old stepson, a known gang member, and two associates, Shaleek Riddick, 19, and Diante Stinson, 20, the outlet stated.

The recovery of a firearm in Mercado’s residence added to the evidence against the group. All adult suspects were detained without bail and were charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a weapon. Mercado was also charged with endangering a child, New York Post reported.