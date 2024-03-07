Chaos Erupts Outside White House, Capitol Building Just Before SOTU

Chaos erupted outside the White House between pro-Palestine protesters and Washington D.C. authorities Thursday evening, ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, video footage shows.

Footage posted to Twitter shows various chaotic moments between activists and police officers as the group gathered for a ceasefire protest. Beginning around 6 p.m. protesters began to gather just north of the White House, with many carrying pro-Palestine signs with music playing in the background. Sometime later, the video footage shows police arresting a man who had his car positioned in front of the activists and allegedly began to rev his engine. (RELATED: ‘It’s F*cked Up!’: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out At Pro-Palestine Protesters Chasing Her Through Movie Theater Lobby)

As soon as authorities begin to initiate the arrest, the man can be seen attempting to resist, which prompts the officers to tackle him to the ground. The nearby crowd can be heard shouting as the arrest continues, with many recording the incident and asking for the man’s name. Some of the protesters can be seen attempting to get a closer shot of the man on the ground as police officers repeatedly told the group to “back up.”

As the man is on the ground, protestors can be heard shouting “Shame! Shame! Shame!” Another protester off-camera can heard saying, “You should be f*cking embarrassed. F*cking slave catchers.”

Protestors can be seen in video footage beginning to block Biden’s motorcade route around 7 p.m. as the president made his way to the Capitol for his anticipated speech. Activists can be seen sitting in the street around a large Palestine flag that was placed on the ground.

“No more money for Israel’s crimes. Not another nickel, not another dime,” protesters chanted.

As protesters chanted on the streets, alleged Republican staffers sitting outside the Bullfeathers restaurant on Capitol Hill yelled in response to the activists.

“Get a job! Get a job!” the staffers can be heard in between the protesters’ chants.

At around 7:30 p.m. footage shows hundreds of protesters sitting in the street as they blocked Pennsylvania Avenue, with some holding signs that read, “Biden’s legacy is genocide” and “ceasefire.”

“The corporations get to have more rights than us and the people in Gaza. Shame! Shame! Shame! Criminal,” an activist shouted through a bullhorn.

Authorities have yet to release a public statement on the incident.