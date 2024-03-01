‘Death To Israel’: Pro-Palestine Protesters Vandalize Iconic New York ‘Charging Bull’ Sculpture

Pro-Palestine protesters vandalized the popular “Charging Bull” bronze sculpture Thursday evening in New York City as a mass group took to the streets demanding Palestine be “free,” video footage shows.

Video footage posted to Twitter recorded the chaotic event that showed protesters at one point standing on top of the iconic bull sculpture, also referred to as the “Bull of Wall Street.” Protesters apparently gathered late Thursday in response to the deaths of Gaza city residents’, which activists are blaming on Israeli officials. (RELATED: Team Biden Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ That President Is Bleeding Key Support From Arab Voters In Michigan)

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said Thursday that at least 112 people in Gaza were killed with over 750 wounded allegedly due to an incident between Israeli troops. The group claimed that the soldiers had opened fire on residents while waiting for food from aid trucks, however Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have denied the allegations. IDF officials posted a statement online alleging that civilians had instead “surrounded” aid trucks coming from Egypt “and looted the supplies being delivered.” As a result of “pushing, trampling and being run over by the trucks” dozens of locals were “killed and injured,” officials stated.

In a clip circulated online, graffiti could be seen on the bull’s neck and face appearing to state “Death To Israel” and “Free Palestine.” Protesters then mounted the sculpture, with one man standing on the bull’s back as he waved a Palestine flag over his head. Another soon joined him, causing the crowd to cheer him on as they screamed “Free Palestine.”

#BREAKING Protesters tag “Death to Israel” and “Free Palestine” on the famous Wall Street Charging Bull in NYC. Protesters climed it waving Palestine flags. pic.twitter.com/v4ubmYlNgd — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 1, 2024

While the timeline of the night is unclear, it appears hundreds of protesters first gathered in NYC Union Square and started off the event by chanting out “Israel what do you say, how many kids did you kill today?” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Massive signs could be seen being held up by activists, with others waving flags and smaller posters. Activists additionally poured flour all across the ground, which alluded to the recent incident involving the death of Gaza citizens and aid trucks allegedly carrying flour and other materials.

#NOW masked protesters pour flower across the ground in Union Square, to signify the flour delivery aid trucks in Gaza, where palestinians died /3 pic.twitter.com/0IVCeVMezM — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 29, 2024

From Union Square, according to video footage, the protestors then swarmed the city’s subway station nearby and allegedly headed to Wall Street as they continuously chanted during the journey. Video footage showed activists tagging a building with “Free Gaza,” and a subway train marked with “Free Palestine.”

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers had been recorded dressed in full riot gear as they headed to Union Square during the start of the protest. The evening appeared to come to an end with authorities allegedly arresting multiple activists at one point. While it is unknown when the clash began, video footage showed protesters and officials getting into a heated confrontation as activists attempted to drown out authorities’ instructions.

#NOW Clashes and Arrest as NYPD orders protesters to move on the sidewalk as hundreds flooded Wall Street area to protest Governor Hochul #NYC (Desk@freedomnews.tv to license) pic.twitter.com/frsQEOvuhR — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 1, 2024

“Push them back! Let’s go. Let’s go,” one official could be heard as NYPD officers lined up to block protesters.

“Hit me! Hit me!” a protester repeatedly yelled at police officers.

“You want kids to die? Where’s the justice? Where’s the justice? Huh?” another protester yelled before a fellow activist began instructing others to keep marching.

NYPD officials have yet to release a public statement on the protest.