Trump Ordered To Pay $382,000 Over Steele Dossier Lawsuit: REPORT

Former President Donald Trump was reportedly ordered to pay $382,000 over a lawsuit related to the Steele Dossier.

Trump must pay the legal fee to Orbis Business Intelligence Limited, a British company run by Christopher Steele, court documents released Thursday showed, according to The Associated Press (AP).

London judge orders Donald Trump to pay $382,000 in legal fees after failed lawsuit over the Steele dossier. https://t.co/A0oK8PPMPv pic.twitter.com/IiStVfThwp — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 7, 2024



Trump waged an unsuccessful lawsuit against Orbis for making what his lawyer called “shocking and scandalous” statements that affected Trump’s reputation, the outlet reported. The High Court of Justice of England and Wales dismissed the former president’s lawsuit in February.

Christopher Steele is a former operative of the Secret Intelligence Service, known more commonly as “MI-6.” At the request of the campaign of failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, MI-6 produced a since discredited document, the Steele Dossier, alleging that Trump colluded with the Russian government during the election.

Trump's lawsuit argued that he had suffered "personal and reputation damage and distress" resulting from the production and publishing of the Steele Dossier. The former president demanded financial damages in the case before it was dismissed by The Honorable Mrs. Justice Steyn of the High Court.

Trump faces several court battles, has been indicted four times and faces 91 charges. Trump has been pursued in multiple civil cases, including some in which he was ordered to pay hundreds of millions in legal fees as he runs for a second term as president in the 2024 election.