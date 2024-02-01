Trump’s British Lawsuit Over Steele Dossier Dismissed By High Court Of Justice

A lawsuit by former President Donald Trump in the United Kingdom regarding the Steele Dossier was dismissed on Thursday by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.

Trump had filed a lawsuit against Orbis Business Intelligence Limited, a British company run by Christopher Steele, a former operative of the Secret Intelligence Service, known more commonly as “MI-6,” which, at the request of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, had produced a since-discredited document alleging that he colluded with Russian government. Trump’s lawsuit argued that he had suffered “personal and reputational damage and distress” due to the Dossier’s production and publishing, according to the order, and he had demanded financial damages in the case. (RELATED: Trump Could Face Completely Unprecedented Punishment In Civil Fraud Trial, Analysis Finds)

On Thursday, Trump’s lawsuit against Orbis — one of three regarding the dossier — was dismissed by The Honorable Mrs. Justice Steyn DBE of the High Court.

Trump v. Orbis – Final Judgement – High Court of Justice of England & Wales by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

“In my view, there are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial,” wrote Steyn in her order. “In reality, the Claimant is seeking court findings to vindicate his reputation in circumstances where [he] has not been able to formulate any viable remedy which he would have a real prospect of obtaining,” she added, referring to Trump.

Trump attempted to amend his complaint against Orbis by challenging them under the country’s General Data Protection Regulations, which protect individuals’ digital privacy rights. Due to legal technicalities regarding the delivery of the amended complaint, it was denied by the court, which, upon ruling on an original claim, led to its dismissal.

The suit was also ruled invalid under the law’s statute of limitations regarding personal data claims, which is six years from the date of the alleged act. The Steele Dossier was prepared on Sept. 14, 2016, and was first published by BuzzFeed News on Jan. 10, 2017, ten days before Trump assumed office as president.

A highly publicized investigation of the allegations by Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Muller found no evidence that Trump’s campaign had either colluded with Russia or was the subject of direct blackmail by the Russian government based on Steele’s allegations.

“More than six years from [the] preparation of the [Steele Dossier] had passed before the Claimant indicated any intention to bring a claim pursuant to the [Data Protection Act 1998],” wrote Steyn.

Trump is currently the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election. He is presently the subject of multiple civil and criminal proceedings in the United States, having been indicted on state and federal charges in several jurisdictions.

Most recently, he was ordered by a federal judge to pay E. Jean Carroll over $83 million in a defamation case, stemming from her allegation of rape against him, which was upheld in court.

Trump’s campaign and Orbis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

