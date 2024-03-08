Aid Care Packages Allegedly Kill Five In Gaza After Parachutes Don’t Deploy: REPORT

Local reports say at least five Gazans were killed as of Friday afternoon after being hit by aid packages whose parachutes did not deploy properly, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Several Gazans were also alleged to have been injured by the malfunctioning aid packages, the outlet noted. Joe Truzman, a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, tweeted out a video that showed aid falling to the ground in the Gaza Strip at different rates. The U.S., Jordan, Egypt, France, the Netherlands and Belgium all reportedly dropped aid over Gaza on Friday, however it remains unclear whether it was U.S. aid that malfunctioned. RELATED: Kamala Harris Calls For ‘Immediate’ Ceasefire At Gaza Strip)

Aid airdropped into Gaza experienced a failure, killing five Palestinians earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XK6Eq4ZbIU — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 8, 2024

The video shows several packages slamming into an area where Gazans were standing. A crowd then began to swarm the area where the aid landed, however the video itself did not appear to show anyone who was allegedly killed by a package.

The Israelis have coordinated 25 airdrops into the Gaza Strip containing “over 750 packages of humanitarian aid” since the start of the war with the United States, France, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, according to Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the organization that is responsible for such activity.

President Joe Biden has been adamant that not enough aid is being let into the Gaza Strip. During his State of the Union address, he announced that the American military would construct a special port in Gaza to facilitate a greater amount of aid to those in need.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, COGAT has let in 16,093 trucks containing some 297, 360 tons of aid into the Gaza Strip, according to the agency’s website.

COGAT has repeatedly claimed that there is no set limit to aid that can get into the Gaza Strip.

This is a developing story.