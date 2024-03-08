George Santos Announces He Will Challenge GOP Congressman In Primary

Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York announced on Thursday that he would mount a primary challenge in 2024 to a Republican congressman who led efforts to expel him.

Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives on Dec. 1 after being indicted on multiple felony counts related to alleged campaign finance crimes, following which the House Select Committee on Ethics produced a damning report corroborating the indictment’s allegations. Amid his visit to the Capitol for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Santos announced on Twitter, now known as X, that he would challenge Republican Rep. Nick LaLota of New York’s 1st Congressional District, on Long Island. (RELATED: George Santos Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection)

“Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick [LaLota] for the battle over #NY1,” Santos wrote on Twitter during Biden’s address. “I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country.”

Tonight, I came to the SOTU with an open mind and heart because I believe in the great idea that is the United States of America. I just witnessed a weak, frail president deliver spin and lies to the American people from inside the chambers. I have made several personal… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) March 8, 2024

In his tweet, Santos criticized Biden as well as New York’s Republican Party, whose congressional representatives were instrumental in lobbying for Santos’ expulsion. LaLota and Republican Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Marc Molinaro and Mike Lawler of New York sponsored a resolution to expel him and lobbied for his ousting.

“New York hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like @nicklalota. He is willing to risk the future of our majority and the future of this country for his own political gain,” Santos wrote.

A special election for Santos’ former seat was held on Feb. 13 and was won by his predecessor, Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York, who took office on Feb. 28. Since leaving office, Santos has started producing short videos on request via the website Cameo.com.

LaLota’s seat is considered a competitive seat by the Cook Political Report, though it is rated as “Likely Republican.”

“God bless you all, and we are off to the races!” Santos concluded.

“To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos. If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in,” LaLota told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include comment from Nick LaLota.

