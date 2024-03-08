Matt Rosendale Won’t Run For Reelection After Short-Lived Senate Bid

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana withdrew his bid for reelection following his short-lived Senate campaign, he announced Friday.

Rosendale dropped out of the Republican primary race to oust Democratic Sen. Jon Tester on Feb. 15 just days after announcing his long-awaited campaign. The congressman then decided to seek reelection to the lower chamber on Feb. 28, only to withdraw his candidacy in a statement on X.

“To me, public service has truly always been about serving, not titles or positions of power. The current attacks have made it impossible for me to focus on my work to serve you,” said Rosendale. “So, in the best interest of my family and the community, I am withdrawing from the House race and will not be seeking office.” (RELATED: Matt Rosendale Drops Out Of Senate Race Just Days After Entering)

Rosendale dropped out of the Senate race after former President Donald Trump endorsed former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who also has the support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

The congressman previously ran against Tester in 2018, but lost by 3.5 points. Tester’s seat is currently characterized by The Cook Political Report as a “Toss Up” for 2024.

The congressman has served in the lower chamber since 2020, and was reelected the following cycle by over 30 points. Rosendale is also a former member of the Montana state legislature and was the state auditor.

“For the past 14 years, I have had the honor and privilege of serving the people of Montana through public service. That has given me the opportunity to travel across our incredible state and build lifelong relationships with people that I love,” said Rosendale. “When I took on the task of running for Congress, I knew, as many of you do, that the system is severely broken and badly in need of reforms. Unfortunately, there is immense pressure from those who benefit from the current structure to keep things as they are. And the limited few of us who are willing to try and force true reforms are subject to severe retribution.”

