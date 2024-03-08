‘Republicans Better Get It Together’: Fox Host Says Biden ‘Did What He Needed To Do’ With SOTU

“Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones said Friday that President Joe Biden “did what he needed to do” during his State of The Union address.

Biden delivered his 2024 State of The Union speech Thursday night, during which he raised his voice and led with the war in Ukraine, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones warned Republicans that they must “get it together” to defeat Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“Last thing I’ll say about this is it’s clear that Biden did what he needed to do last night to unify his party. They were all singing his praises last night. You got the pundits on television that are now rallying behind Biden,” Jones said.

“The Republicans better get it together. They better figured out what they believe, they got a nominee now,” Jones continued. “They need to be in lockstep because the Democrats are gonna be in lockstep.”

Jones urged Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, who spearheaded the border security bill torpedoed by Republican senators in February, to stop “pushing this bill ahead.” The Democrat-supported legislation would have paired border policy with foreign aid, allocating $60 billion to Ukraine and $14 billion to Israel, according to a statement released by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee. (RELATED: ‘Read The Bill!’: GOP Congressman Clashes With CNN Panel Over Biden’s Border Crisis)

“You gotta let it go and figure out what you’re gonna do to move the country and your party forward,” Jones said. “You can’t be siding with Democrats and nodding as the president is giving this speech bashing Republicans.”

“Yeah, the GOP divide between the house and Senate, just in style in general, is really a detriment for them right now,” Fox News’ Johnny Joey Jones added. “They’ve gotta get that together and be unified.”

“I think they are. I think that speech unified Republicans,” co-host Brian Kilmeade argued. “I mean, how many more are gonna endorse Trump by the end of the day? Who ever thought they’d be so in line in lockstep?”

Trump racked up wins in several states across the country on Super Tuesday, firmly positioning himself as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.