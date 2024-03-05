Trump Racks Up Super Tuesday Wins Against Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump is racking up wins across the country as voters take to the polls across more than a dozen Super Tuesday states where hundreds of delegates are up for grabs, according to The Associated Press.

Trump beat former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Maine, Alabama, Massachusetts, Texas and Arkansas, the AP projected. Republican contests in Alaska, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah and Vermont have yet to be called.

The primary in Vermont is neck and neck between Trump and Haley, with the former president currently leading by less than two points. (RELATED: Trump Wins North Dakota Caucuses)

President Joe Biden also secured wins in the Democratic contests for Virginia, Vermont, Iowa, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Maine, Arkansas, Alabama and Texas, according to the AP.

Trump also racked up several wins in the days ahead of Super Tuesday, including the North Dakota caucus, the Michigan primary, the Michigan caucus, the Idaho caucus and the Missouri caucus. The former president has also won the South Carolina primary, the Nevada caucus, the U.S. Virgin Islands caucus, the New Hampshire primary and the Iowa caucus.

Haley lost to the “None of These Candidates” option in the Nevada primary, which did not count for delegates. The former ambassador notched her first win in the Washington, D.C., primary on Sunday.

Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington will hold their respective nominating contests on March 12. Several other states follow on March 19, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio.

Trump’s campaign previously estimated in a memo that the former president would have enough delegates by March 12 at the earliest and March 19 at the latest to surpass the Republican National Committee’s 1,215 threshold.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.