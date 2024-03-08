Video Shows Jacked Bald Eagle Snagging Fish From River At Arnold Palmer Invitational … Most American Thing Ever

Video of an absolutely jacked bald eagle snagging a fish from a stream during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill on Friday is arguably the most American thing I’ve ever seen.

The video captivated broadcasters as they noted how burly the majestic creature was.

“Those are strong legs, ladies and gentlemen, are you kidding me?” one announcer commented.

“That’s cool, isn’t it?” his partner asked.

“It’s very cool,” the first speaker answered.

The eagle took a moment to sit in the river, possibly flexing for the camera, before he snatched a fish with his powerful talons and dragged it onto dry land for consumption.

“It’s lunch time,” the partner continued.

“Yeah, it is,” the other man agreed.

A different kind of eagle at Bay Hill 🦅 pic.twitter.com/qprnG8roVx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2024



Homie clearly does not skip leg day.

If this eagle slapped your girl in front of you you’d have no choice but to thank him and say “have a nice day sir.” (RELATED: NFL Star’s Father Indicted After Allegedly Killing Bald Eagle)

This fella is the Chuck Norris of bald eagles. Just an absolute American powerhouse. Oh sorry, are you guys hitting a ball with sticks over here? Yeah, I don’t care, it’s lunch time. Gotta hit my macros or I won’t be able to squat five plates in front of the lady eagles down at the eagle fitness club.

A true blue American predator, the symbol of our nation, eating what it kills smack dab in the middle of a round of professional golf on a Friday morning. Does it get any more American than that?