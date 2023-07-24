Rodney Thomas II’s Father Indicted After Allegedly Shooting And Killing Bald Eagle

Rodney Thomas, the father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, has been hit with an indictment on federal charges after he allegedly shot and killed a bald eagle back in May in Pennsylvania, according to an announcement from officials last week.

The U.S. Attorney General’s office of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced on July 18 that the 50-year-old was issued an indictment by a federal grand jury, responding to the allegations that he shot and killed a bald eagle using an air rifle — a Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act violation.

“This Office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting environmental and wildlife offenses under federal law, including the unlawful killing of bald eagles—the United States’ national bird since 1782,” U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said in the statement.

The dead bald eagle was found May 12 in the Mount Pleasant Township near Cherry Valley Dam, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Located in the area was a white SUV, but police didn’t release any information regarding a possible suspect.

A few days later, it was announced by the office that a suspect was identified, later turning himself in. Thomas’ indictment was announced by the Attorney General’s office over two months later. The New York Post first identified Thomas as the alleged perpetrator.

“The bald eagle is our national bird and is widely known as being symbolic of our independence as a country,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said in a statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Buffalo Bills’ Nyheim Hines Expected To Be Out For 2023 Season After Freak Jet Ski Accident)

“A symbolic species such as the bald eagle deserves our protection. My office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department worked diligently coordinating with each other to identify and charge the individual responsible and bring him to justice.”

Thomas faces up to a year in jail, a fine up to $5,000, or both, if convicted.