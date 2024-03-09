Karen Pittman Talks Joining ‘Yellowstone’

Karen Pittman discussed joining critically acclaimed series “Yellowstone” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s 3 Rounds video series, published Saturday.

Pittman talked about joining the show in season 3. “It was interesting coming in there and just working with those actors. Sort of creating a different sort of space. I think they weren’t necessary,” she told Patrick Gomez of “3 Rounds.”

Pittman also shared insights into the fluid nature of her character’s development on “Yellowstone.” “Although I auditioned, obviously, I don’t think they were necessarily sure what it was going to be like, and what it was going to be, and how we were going to do it,” Pittman added.

“But they loved that character. They loved the take on the character, and they kept writing for me on that show. And Taylor Sheridan writes like nobody else, so it was a lot of fun.”

Pittman’s collaboration with co-star Kelly Reilly and her role as a young Black woman on the show brought a fresh perspective to “Yellowstone,” diversifying its narrative landscape. “I loved working with Kelly Reilly… They had never had any young Black people on that show, and it was interesting coming in there and just working with those actors and sort of creating a different sort of space,” the actress shared.

Besides talking about her character on “Yellowstone,” Pittman delved into her experiences with other projects during the interview. Transitioning from minor roles on “30 Rock” to engaging in intense scenes with Claire Danes on “Homeland,” Pittman shares memorable moments from her diverse acting career. Among these, the death of her character Lisa on “The Americans” stands out as a pivotal experience. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Say Who They ‘Want To Die’ In The Final Episodes. Do You Agree?)

Describing this moment as her inaugural and sole death scene, Pittman recounts the unexpected call from showrunners Joseph Weisberg and Joel Fields, telling her the character’s fate.

“This was my very, very first — and only — death scene,” she recalled. “I remember the showrunners [Joseph Weisberg and Joel Fields] called me and said, ‘Karen you’re gonna die.’ And I was like, ‘Whaaaat?!’ And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ But everybody died on that show at some point…That episode was directed by [series star] Matthew Rhys, and I was like, ‘Matthew, I think I should die like this, and I should die like that’ — it was so actor-y!”