Claire Danes Secretly Welcomes Baby Number Three

“My So-Called Life” and “Homeland” actress Claire Danes secretly welcomed her third child with Hugh Dancy, and the new family was spotted out and about in New York City on Monday.

The famous actress didn’t announce the birth of her child on social media, nor did she share any images after giving birth. The gender and name of her baby have not yet been revealed to the public. It’s not clear how old the baby is, but based on red carpet appearances with a baby bump, it is speculated Danes’ new bundle of joy is still a newborn.

The family’s leisurely outing included a stroller with the top pulled up, concealing the child’s identity, according to Page Six.

For those looking for subtle hints about the baby’s gender, the stroller was black and grey and offered no hints at all. A light blue blanket hung loosely from the stroller’s front handle, which may or may not be a subtle clue.

Danes wore a multicolored maxi dress and sported sandals and a necklace, while Dancy wore a blue button-up t-shirt and khaki shorts. (RELATED: Whitney Cummings Reveals Her Pregnancy)

The couple are already parents to their 10-year-old son, Cyrus, and their 4-year-old son, Rowan.

Danes casually mentioned she didn’t plan on expanding her family when she let it slip that her third pregnancy was a surprise. “This was not intentional, but here we go!” she said as she pointed to her baby bump during an interview with Access Hollywood in January.