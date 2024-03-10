‘Liberal Jihad’: Lindsey Graham, NBC Host Clash Over Support Of Trump

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and NBC host Kristen Welker clashed Sunday morning over his continual support of former President Donald Trump.

Graham appeared on “Meet the Press” to discuss his support of Trump for the 2024 election despite criticisms of Trump’s rhetoric and meetings with certain leaders. Welker questioned the South Carolina senator on Trump’s recent meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, who some believe is leading the country to a dictatorship.

While Welker pressed Graham on the meet-up between the two and if Trump “aspires” to similarly govern like Orbán in a second term, Graham pushed back and called out his concerns over Biden “destroying the world.” (RELATED: Trump Meets Family Of Laken Riley At Georgia Rally)

“But you know that Former President Trump has talked about being a dictator on day one. He said it’s nice to have a strong man running our country. He’s talked about retribution in a second term, senator,” Welker stated.

“You know what he said? [He said] retribution would be success. Who knocked Trump off the ballot in Colorado? Who knocked Trump off the ballot in Maine? There is a liberal jihad against everything Trump. I’m not worried about Trump destroying democracy, I’m worried about Biden destroying the world,” Graham pushed back.

“Those were Republicans. And the Supreme Court has now put him back on the ballot as you know,” Welker responded.

“Yea but the point you’re trying to ask me is, is Trump bad for this country?” Graham stated.

“No,” Welker stated.

Graham and Welker continued to go back and forth, with the South Carolina senator noting that the race is between Biden and Trump. Graham additionally called for a public debate between Biden and Trump, stating America “deserved” one now more than ever.

“I would say that Joe Biden’s policies are bad for America and have got the world on fire,” Graham stated.

“Senator, just be very clear, though, he is aligning himself with Viktor Orbán, who is seen as a strong —” Welker stated.

“Who is a member of NATO who just voted to let Sweden in,” Graham jumped in.

“Reluctantly though, but he has rolled back democratic norms in Hungry—” Welker stated.

“Orbán is not on the ballot. You’ve gotta vote between Trump and Biden. Biden has screwed the world up everyway you can — broken borders, the world’s on fire. If he’s really back and if he’s with it, and energetic, get in a room with Donald Trump and debate. Take questions from people like yourself rather than reading a teleprompter. If there’s ever an election in the history of America that deserved a debate between two candidates, it’s this election,” Graham stated.

Orbán has been known to praise the former president for his foreign policy decisions and noted during an exclusive interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that Russia would have never provoked war with Ukraine while Trump was in office.