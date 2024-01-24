‘I Feel So Much Better’: Lindsey Graham Reportedly Hugged Fani Willis After Georgia Trump Testimony

A new book claims that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina embraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump, after he provided testimony in the case, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Willis obtained an indictment against Trump and several other defendants on Aug. 19, on 41 different charges related to an alleged criminal racket to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results as well as the filing of false documents. Graham, who was briefly involved in Trump’s efforts before acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory in the election, testified before the grand jury in the case on Nov. 22, 2022, where he allegedly “turned on a dime and threw Trump under the bus” and attempted to hug Willis after his testimony, according to Politico.(RELATED: Top Prosecutor In Trump Election Case Met With White House Counsel Before Indictment)

“That was so cathartic…I feel so much better,” said Graham to Willis after his testimony to the grand jury during an encounter in the courthouse where he testified, Politico reported. Graham thanked Willis for the “opportunity to tell his story” and, then, attempted to hug Willis.

Now, the best thing that can happen for our party and our country is to focus on the upcoming general election, as it is abundantly clear the Republican Party favors Donald Trump to be our nominee in 2024. The sooner we unite, the better. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2024

“‘She was like “whatever, dude,”’ according to one witness of the strange encounter,” recounted Politico. The extracts were quoted from a chapter in a book by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidmanin, titled “Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election,” which is scheduled to be published on Tuesday.

Graham also allegedly disparaged Trump’s character to the grand jury, “[suggesting] to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf” and that Trump was gullible. “Graham testified that if you told Trump ‘That Martians came and stole the election, he’d probably believe you,” wrote Isikoff and Klaidmanin. (RELATED: ‘Get This Guy Out Of Here’: Lindsey Graham Shouts Down Reporter Asking Question About Rashida Tlaib)

Graham had sought to avoid testifying before the grand jury by invoking his congressional immunity under the “speech or debate” clause in Article 1, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution, which prevents members of Congress from being punished for anything they say during congressional proceedings that might otherwise violate the law, such as defamatory speech. His effort to block the grand jury’s subpoena was eventually rejected by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Since indicting Trump, Willis has been accused of spending public funds on publicity consultants and hiring a romantic partner as a special prosecutor on the case. Investigations into her conduct has been announced by the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary and proposed in the Georgia state Senate, while the Fulton County Commissioner has since issued production requests for documents to review her office’s spending.

Graham has endorsed Trump’s campaign for the presidency in the 2024 presidential election.

Graham, Willis and Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

