‘Past Your Jail Time’: Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Donald Trump From The Oscars Stage

Jimmy Kimmel paused the Academy Awards to fire back at Donald Trump for criticizing his performance on Truth Social.

Kimmel read Trump’s review of his Oscar’s hosting skills aloud to the audience before Al Pacino took to the stage to present the Best Picture award to “Oppenheimer,” Sunday. “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,” Trump wrote. Kimmel didn’t hold back. “Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?”

Donald Trump triggered Jimmy Kimmel while he was hosting the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/u3DkGVBtuF — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 11, 2024

Trump has a history of lashing out during award ceremonies, and he had quite a few choice words for Kimmel that he wasn’t shy about sharing.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos,” Trump wrote.

“He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous,” he said.

Trump continued, “Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair,” Trump said.

“Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Kimmel began his push-back by saying, “Blah, blah, blah… Okay, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No?” before slamming the former president with his jail-time comment. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel’s Best Zingers And Stingers From The Oscars)

The celebrities in the audience went wild, with many clapping enthusiastically after hearing Kimmel’s witty come-back.