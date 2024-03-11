Trump Endorses Former Rep. Mike Rogers In Battleground Senate Primary

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate GOP primary on Monday.

Rogers, who was recruited to run by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is one of three former congressmen vying for the party nomination to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Trump threw his support behind Rogers in a Truth Social post, and called him a “highly respected former [c]ongressman.”

“Mike has served his Country during a career loaded up with accolades and wins, from the Army to Congress, and now, hopefully, the U.S. Senate,” Trump wrote. “Mike will work closely with me to enact our America First Policies. He will tirelessly fight to Secure the Border, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, Strengthen our Military / Veteran Support, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Mike Rogers will be a Great and Powerful Senator for Michigan, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE KNOWS HOW TO WIN!”

Rogers endorsed Trump for 2024 in a Daily Caller opinion piece on Jan. 9. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Former GOP Senate Candidate Makes Endorsement In Battleground State Primary)

Former Republican Reps. Peter Meijer and Justin Amash, who both voted to impeach Trump, are also running in the Michigan Senate primary. Amash, who left the Republican Party in 2019, most recently jumped in the race on Feb. 29.

“Thank you, Mr. President! Excited to get to work with you to Get America and Michigan Back on Track!,” Rogers told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

Rogers has also notched the support from former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who suspended his own Senate campaign on Feb. 13, as well as Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Katie Britt of Alabama, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

The former congressman is leading the field at 23% support, followed by Meijer at 7% and businessman Sandy Pensler at 2%, according to a Marketing Research Group poll released Feb. 24.

An EPIC-MRA survey published on Feb 21 found Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the frontrunner for her party’s Senate primary, leading Rogers by only one point for a potential general election rematch.

The open seat is currently characterized by The Cook Political Report as in the “Lean D” column for 2024.

Trump is currently leading President Joe Biden by 3.6 points in the battleground state, according to the RealClearPolitics average. The former president won Michigan in 2016, but narrowly lost to Biden the following cycle by just 154,000 votes.

