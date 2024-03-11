‘Deadliest Catch’ Reality TV Star Arrested For Alleged Probation Violation

Police arrested a cast member from Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” in the Florida Keys on Saturday over alleged probation violations.

Forty-year-old Erik James Brown, also known as Erik James, was cuffed in the Stock Island section of the Keys over alleged probation violations, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrest log. The exact details surrounding the nature of the arrest remain unclear.

During Brown’s run on “Deadliest Catch,” he was a crew member on the “Summer Bay” deep sea vessel under Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski, according to Wichrowski’s website. (RELATED: FRANK LASEE: From Lobsters To Electricity, Offshore Wind Making Everything More Expensive)

Brown was previously arrested for allegedly running an illegal marijuana growing operation out of his nearly $2 million Florida home in 2018, The News Press reported.

In 2020, Brown was arrested and charged with domestic assault, battery, as well as tampering with evidence and marijuana-related charges, according to KeysNews.com.

The deckhand has been featured across three episodes of the long-running series set on the high seas, according to James’ IMDb profile. Two of his three episodes aired in 2019 during the fifteenth season of the show. The other aired in 2023.

The hit show “Deadliest Catch” debuted on the Discovery Channel in 2005. The show has chronicled the blue-collar workers in Alaskan crab fishing, showcasing different fishing boats in competition with each other.