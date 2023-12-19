Man Allegedly Gives Child Marijuana Gummy At Mall And Rapes Her Afterward, Police Say: REPORT

Police arrested a man from Miami-Dade, Florida, Monday for allegedly giving a little girl weed gummies and allegedly raping her at a Miami shopping mall, police said, according to Local 10.

David Rivero, 33, is accused of feeding the 11-year-old girl a marijuana edible, Local 10 reported. The girl told her mother she was “raped by a stranger at the mall” at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, the outlet reported based on the suspect’s arrest report. The man allegedly took the girl’s virginity in a family bathroom at the Dolphin Mall located in Miami, according to the report.

The suspect allegedly “gave her a ‘marijuana gummy,’ took her into a family bathroom, pulled her pants down and took her virginity,” Rivero’s arrest report read, according to the outlet. (RELATED: STUDY: Number Of Young Kids Poisoned By Marijuana Edibles Grew 15-Fold In Recent Years)

At a pediatric examination after the alleged assault, the girl reiterated the aforementioned allegations to a doctor at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. police said, Local 10 reported.

It is unclear exactly how officers identified Rivero as a suspect. (RELATED: REPORT: Florida Middle School Teacher Allegedly Sent $50 To 13-Year-Old Student For Nude Pictures)

That said, police maintained that the department possesses surveillance footage which captured the suspect alongside the child victim both entering the mall family restroom and leaving it, according to the outlet.

The arrest report had an alleged confession redacted, Local 10 reported. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Rapes Autistic Brother-In-Law, Births His Child)

The 33-year-old also resides less than one mile away from an elementary school, according to the outlet.

Rivero has reportedly been charged with felony sexual battery of a minor by an adult, and was in jail without bond by Tuesday morning.