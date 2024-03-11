Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge To Retire Just Months Before Election

President Joe Biden’s Housing Secretary, Marcia Fudge, announced Monday that she will step down from her position just months ahead of the 2024 election.

Fudge had been leading the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) since the beginning of the Biden administration. The secretary announced that she’d be retiring from public office on March 22, and would go back to Ohio, according to the press release. (RELATED: Senate Confirms Marcia Fudge As Housing and Urban Development Secretary)

“As a dedicated public servant for nearly five decades, I have been devoted to improving the quality of life for the people of this nation, focusing on those with the greatest need,” Fudge said. “It has always been my belief that government can and should work for the people. For the last three years, I have fully embraced HUD’s mission to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. The people HUD serves are those who are often left out and left behind. These are my people. They serve as my motivation for everything we have been able to accomplish.”

“I thank President Biden for his confidence and trust in me to lead HUD in alignment with the Biden-Harris Administration priorities. As I transition to life as a public citizen, I will continue to do the work that I have been called to do,” Fudge added.

The secretary previously served in the U.S. House from 2009 to 2021, where she represented Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. Fudge was also the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, for eight years.

Fudge is only the second member of Biden’s Cabinet to retire, following Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh‘s announcement in February 2023, according to Politico.

Biden thanked Fudge for her service in a statement.

“A fair housing market and access to quality and affordable housing are critical to the fulfillment of the American dream, and no one understands that better than Secretary Marcia L. Fudge,” Biden wrote. “On Day One, Marcia got to work rebuilding the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and over the past three years she has been a strong voice for expanding efforts to build generational wealth through homeownership and lowering costs and promoting fairness for America’s renters.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.