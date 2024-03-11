GOP Sen. Todd Young Pledges Never Trump

Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young pledged Friday that he would not be supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, despite him being the last GOP candidate in the race and is on track to be the party’s nominee.

“Nothing’s changed from my standpoint,” Young said in an interview with CNN. Earlier he told WWEV 44 that he would not support Trump due to his stance on Ukraine aid. “I trust the people I represent to make their own decisions on who they’re going to vote for.”

Young told the outlet that while he does not know who he will be supporting for president, he in no way will be supporting Trump.

In May 2023, Young told CNN that he was worried about Trump’s judgment after he did not call Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal,” saying, “That’s why I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination.” (RELATED: ‘Never Trumpers’ Host Gathering Featuring Panels On ‘Despair,’ Fate Of The GOP)

GOP Sen. Todd Young told me he worries about Trump’s judgment after his comments last night not calling Putin a “war criminal” and not taking sides on Ukraine v. Russia. “That’s why I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination.” pic.twitter.com/amDvfyRa6c — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 11, 2023

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun has been endorsed by Trump in his 2024 gubernatorial race. His vacant Senate seat is likely to be filled by Rep. Jim Banks, who was the first non-incumbent candidate in the 2024 cycle to receive a Trump endorsement and is now running unopposed in Indiana’s GOP Senate primary. Trump won over 60% of Indiana voters in the 2020 presidential election.

Young was reelected in 2022 and has been serving in the Senate since 2017. (RELATED: Never Trump Washington Examiner Editor Tells Trump PAC To ‘Go To Hades’ In Late Night Email)

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney have also said they would not be supporting Trump’s bid for the presidency.