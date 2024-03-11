Former Vanderbilt QB Mo Hasan Claims ‘Italian Mob’ Offered Him $300,000 To Fix Games

I’m not buying it, but crazier things have happened.

An ex-quarterback in college football, only playing seven games in the realm, recently made a claim in a podcast interview that a mafioso approached him about potentially fixing games during his playing days.

A quarterback at Vanderbilt in 2018 and 2019 and then USC in 2020 and 2021, Mo Hasan revealed the alleged story while speaking on the “Momentum Podcast” in a February interview. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Involved In Scuffle At Kevin Hart’s Comedy Event In Atlanta: REPORT)

“I was approached at Jason Aldean’s bar in Nashville by the Italian mob to fix football games. I went to get drinks and so, I’m alone right now, I’m not with my friend group. He comes up to me … he offered me $300,000,” claimed Hasan.

“He said, for something like this my clients $250-300K for a game … he said we regularly talk to guys in your position about fixing games. He named guys in the SEC. Who, I don’t wanna say their names because they’re in the NFL right now, and that’s a bad look.

“But University of Alabama … He said almost every game in the SEC is rigged.”

It’s hard to picture this being the truth considering Mo Hasan only threw 17 passes while at Vanderbilt, but at the same time, I’ve seen crazier things happen in my 33 years of existence.

Who knows, quite frankly.