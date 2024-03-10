Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Involved In Scuffle At Kevin Hart’s Comedy Event In Atlanta: REPORT

Tyreek Hill, the superstar wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, was reportedly involved in a scuffle that took place at Kevin Hart’s comedy event Friday night at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy.

Things allegedly sparked up after a woman grabbed Hill, claiming that he was sitting in her purchased seat, according to TMZ.

Hill attempted to walk away from the altercation and didn’t get physical with the woman, per the outlet. (RELATED: Six Ejected From SEC Championship Game After South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso Smashes LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson)

The situation took a turn, however, when the woman showed back up with “a male companion,” who got into a verbal back-and-forth with Hill and his friends. The altercation then got physical after the woman allegedly pushed an individual who was a friend of Hill’s, per TMZ.

Prior to officers from the Cobb County Police Department showing up, Coca-Cola Roxy security stepped in to intervene, according to the outlet.

BREAKING: Tyreek Hill was involved in a heated confrontation at Kevin Hart’s comedy show which escalated into a full-blown BRAWL. It started after a woman grabbed him, claiming he had taken the seat she had paid for and it all escalated around them. (Via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/3FdTOSGuwZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 10, 2024

Video of the incident was reviewed by Cobb County police and found that the woman and the male companion were the aggressors towards Hill and his friends. Both were detained and placed in handcuffs, per TMZ.

The outlet also reported that none of the men and women in Hill’s entourage wanted to cooperate with authorities and no charges were filed.