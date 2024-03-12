Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate Detained Over UK Arrest Warrant For Alleged ‘Horrific Acts’ Of Sexual Aggression

Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were detained in Romania late Monday over allegations of sexual aggression in the U.K., his spokesperson said Tuesday.

Tate, 37, and his brother were detained over a case dating back to 2012 – 2015, their spokesperson Mateea Peterescu told the press, according to The Associated Press. The Bucharest Court of Appeal will decide on Tuesday whether to execute the Westminster Magistrate’s Court warrants, potentially triggering an extradition process.

Four women had reported Tate to British authorities over alleged acts of “horrific” sexual violence, but the Crown Prosecution Service decided to not pursue the case. Tate’s alleged victims have now turned to crowdfunding for their legal costs in a civil case against him instead. It’s unclear what Tristan Tate is being accused of by the British legal system.

Peterescu said her clients reject the charges against them and “express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.” (RELATED: Ignore The Redpill Morons — Real Men Don’t Want To Date Useless Bimbos)

Both brothers were charged with human trafficking, rape, and creating a criminal gang by Romanian prosecutors in December 2022. They were later released on house arrest before being released to go through the legal process, which could take years. Tristan later told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that the case was simply to target and silence his brother for his views on masculinity.