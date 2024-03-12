Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Accuses Woman Of $100 Million Extortion, Files Lawsuit

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott filed a lawsuit Monday against a woman he claims tried to extort $100 million from him, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Prescott, who filed a lawsuit in Collin County, Texas against Victoria Shores and her attorneys, Bethel T. Zehaie and Yoel T. Zehaie, is seeking $10 million in damages in relation to Shores’ accusation that Prescott sexually assaulted her in 2017, according to Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Shore’s accusations were included in a letter that Prescott received in January that detailed the trauma Shore has suffered due to the alleged assault, the outlet reported. (Related: Bo Jackson Awarded $21 Million In Blackmail, Stalking Case)

“Ms. Shores has had to live with this pain and trauma for 7 years,” the letter read. “It affected her relationship with her fiancé and her everyday existence so much that she had to attend therapy and counseling and will require future therapy and counseling..she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. Ms. Shores’ damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00.”

Prescott denied Shore’s accusations in the 11-page lawsuit that includes the quarterback’s counterclaim that Shore’s accusations have caused him pain and suffering and mental anguish, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

“Recently, Mr. Prescott found himself the subject of an extortion plot. The Defendant and her legal team have threatened to go public with a completely fabricated story of sexual assault from nearly a decade ago and demanded that Mr. Prescott immediately pay $100 Million in exchange for her not pressing false charges with the authorities,” Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCarthern, said in a statement.

Prescott’s lawsuit alleges Shores and her attorneys are engaging in a conspiracy to extort money while fully aware of his impending negotiations of a new deal with the Cowboys, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Prescott has reported the case to the “appropriate authorities” and said he will donate any monetary compensation from the lawsuit to the Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization devoted to creating a world free of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, the outlet reported.