FBI Director Won’t Say Whether Biden Mishandled Classified Information

FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to confirm during a Tuesday congressional hearing whether President Joe Biden mishandled classified information after leaving the vice presidency in 2017.

A Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel investigation led by Robert Hur revealed in February that Biden retained a trove of classified information after leaving the vice presidency and likely shared some of it with the ghostwriter of his book, “Promise Me, Dad.” Wray testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday and said he had “reviewed” the findings of the special counsel’s report but refused to answer whether or not he believed Biden mishandled classified information. (RELATED: Biden Lied About Beau Exchange With Robert Hur During Angry Press Conference, Transcript Confirms)

WATCH:

“I’m not gonna discuss the report, that’s the special counsel’s report,” Wray told House Republican Conference chair and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik on Tuesday. “I’ve referred–”

“In your opinion, as director of the FBI, do believe he mishandled classified information?” Stefanik asked Wray.

Wray repeated his first answer and said he’d let the special counsel, referring to Hur, “speak for himself.”

“Are you aware, and this is breaking news right now, are you aware that there’s an audio recording of Joe Biden saying to his ghostwriter in February of 2016, ‘I just found all the classified stuff downstairs?’ Are you aware of that audio recording?… I’m asking you, are you aware, as director of the FBI? You’re either aware or you’re not.”

Wray once again referred Stefanik to the special counsel’s findings without elaborating further.

“It sounds like you might be aware of it, then,” Stefanik told Wray.

Elsewhere on Capital Hill, Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to discuss and explain the results of his investigation into Biden. Hur concluded that though Biden mishandled and willfully possessed classified information after his vice presidency ended, charges should not be sought against him because the jury would perceive him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and would not convict him.

