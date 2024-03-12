Illegal Immigrant Arrested For 13th Time After Years-Long Crime Spree, ICE Says

A fugitive Indian illegal immigrant has been arrested for the 13th time after overstaying his visa terms and allegedly committing several other crimes across the years, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Monday.

Syed Mohamed Tousif Mohiuddin, 39, had been arrested 12 times by different local law enforcement agencies on assault, stalking and robbery charges, among others, according to ICE. He was first arrested by the Fremont Police Department in California on Aug. 19, 2013 for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

“Between 2013 and 2021, he was arrested 12 times by multiple local police departments and sheriff’s offices in the state of California, and one police department in Las Vegas, Nevada, for violent misdemeanors that include battery with serious bodily injury, hit and run, stalking, robbery and intent to terrorize,” the agency further noted Monday. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Arrested For Alleged 25-Day ‘Terror’ Spree Including Rape, Armed Robbery)

Arrests of criminal illegal immigrants have soared under President Joe Biden’s administration, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection nabbing 15,267 individuals in fiscal year 2023, a 526% increase from fiscal year 2020, with 2,438 arrested people.

An illegal immigrant from Honduras has also been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly going on a 25-day “terror” spree.

“This arrest demonstrates how seriously we take our commitment to safeguarding our communities from individuals like Mohiuddin,” said ERO San Francisco Field Office Director Moises Becerra. “Our officers will continue to work night and day to ensure protection and safety from those who intend to do harm.”

ICE didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

