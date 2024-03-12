Famous Influencer Leah Smith Dies At 22 After Documenting 4-Year Battle With Rare Disease

TikTok star Leah Smith died Tuesday of a rare form of bone cancer. She was 22 years old.

Her boyfriend, Andrew shared a video to TikTok on Tuesday letting her more than 500,000 fans know that despite a brave strugle, she had lost her battle with cancer.

“I’m sad to say that she passed away today around half-eleven this morning,” Andrew said in his video. “I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help, like, she did actually read all of them.”

“Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realize,” he added, as he fought back tears.

Smith suffered from an extremely rare cancer known as Ewing Sarcoma. At the end of January, she shared a video to TikTok letting fans know that her health was declining.

“I’m not well again. I hate this, like being in bed for a week … I go to sleep and wake up even worse than I did feel the night before. I’m so unwell,” she told her fans.

She was back in the hospital in early February with another update.

“I can’t even move to go to the toilet or anything because I’m in that much pain. I’m just stuck sitting like this,” she said.

She returned to social media once more on Feb. 8 to tell fans the cancer had spread.

“They have changed my pain meds finally…my doctor said just worry about the pain for now but this feels like the [beginning] of the end knowing it will likely never go,” she wrote.

By Valentine’s Day, she told fans, the situation had taken “a bad turn” and she had “fluid on my right lung.”

Her friend Vikki and brother Liam took over to her TikTok account once Smith was unable to do so on her own. (RELATED: NFL Reporter Doug Kyed Announces Death Of His 2-Year-Old Daughter)

“We’ll all miss Leah, but we’ll make sure that we never forget her,” Andrew said in his recent video paying tribute to Smith. “Want to see everyone speaking about Leah, how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We’ll never let Leah be forgotten.”