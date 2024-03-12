Turley Says Democrats Appeared ‘Delusional’ During Hur Hearing

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said the Democrats appeared “delusional” while questioning Special Counsel Robert Hur during a Tuesday congressional hearing about his report on President Joe Biden.

Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee on his report that detailed Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” The report outlined how the president forgot the timing of when he served as vice president and when his son, Beau, died from brain cancer.

“Well, I thought the Republicans did a particularly good job today,” Turley said on Fox News’ “America Reports.” “Often the Democrats are way ahead in framing of hearings, but at points the Democrats seemed almost a border on the delusional. When you had Hur say ‘I did not exonerate the president’ and then Democrats would say ‘okay, so you exonerated the president’ and he would say ‘no, I didn’t’ and they would say ‘thank you for that, with that exoneration.’ So for a lot of people watching, they probably kept on having to sort of reverse and see if they missed something here.”

“The fact is that Hur tried over and over again to distinguish between his findings, which is that he was not confident he could convict if he did bring any charges, and the statement of Democrats that the president was cleared,” Turley continued.

Turley added that the details in the report making it shocking that there are no charges brought against Biden. (RELATED: Turley Lays Out ‘Serious Problem’ He Has With Biden’s Classified Docs Report)

“But out of this hearing, it came really some quite shocking observations. I mean, at the end you sort of still wondering why he wasn’t charged, including Hur saying ‘look, we have audio tape of the president referring to the fact that he found classified evidence in his basement.’ Well, okay, that seems like full knowledge. But he kept on coming back to the fact that I think a jury might have been persuaded that this is a nice, elderly man with a faulty memory,” he continued.

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal repeatedly claimed Hur “exonerated” Biden from prosecution, which the special counsel denied.

“You exonerated him,” Jayapal said during the hearing.

“I did not exonerate him,” Hur responded. “That word does not appear in the report, congresswoman.”

Hur did not press charges against Biden, despite finding evidence that he allegedly knew he had classified documents in his private home, because a jury would find him to be a “well-meaning” old man with a “poor memory.”

Biden falsely recounted Hur’s interview with him, where he told reporters during a surprise press conference that Hur questioned him about his son’s death. The transcript of the interview shows that it was the president, not Hur, who brought up Beau Biden’s death.