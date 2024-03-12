Mika Brzezinski Tries To Shush Husband Joe As He Swears On Air, Rants About Hur Report

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski attempted to shush her husband Joe Scarborough on Tuesday as he ranted about the special counsel’s report which raised concerns about President Joe Biden’s mental capability.

Scarborough continued his angry rants about special counsel Robert Hur after his report referred to Biden as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” The “Morning Joe” host then said point-blank that Hur recorded “random shit” in the report, seemingly angering Brzezinski.

“I wonder what pasture he will walk off into. Just kind of wander off and say well you know, Joe Biden, I noticed he didn’t really tie his tie well. The tie knot suggested that maybe he has arthritis in his left thumb,” Scarborough said.

“Where are you going with this?” Brzezinski asked.

“I’m just saying that this guy says such random shit,” Scarborough said.

“Oh, Joe, stop!” Brzezinksi said with her hand over her mouth.

“Oh you know, he’s a kind old man,” Scarborough continued.

“Stop!” Brzezinski said.

“Who could not remember his son’s birthday,” he said, ignoring her pleads. “Like, he wanders off into a pasture here and you know, maybe Arnold The Pig led him there, I don’t know. I apologize for that—” (RELATED: ‘Please Don’t’: Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski Argue Over Using Swear Word To Describe Trump)

“I shouldn’t have asked,” Brzezinski continued.

Scarborough accused Hur of making these statements about Biden in the hopes that former President Donald Trump would appoint him to the judiciary. Brzezinski, who appeared frustrated, shifted to a reporter Jackie Alemany about the report.

“So let’s go to her and hopefully she will not have a foul mouth,” Brzezinski said.

Brzezinski has had a history of getting angry with her husband for using expletives on air. She and Scarborough bickered during a June 15 segment about Trump reportedly being “scared shitless” of his criminal charges.

Mika and Joe bicker over using expletives:

Mika scolds Joe for saying “sh*t” on air: