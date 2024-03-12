Nancy Mace Reveals If She’ll Ever Appear On ABC Again After Explosive Stephanopoulos Exchange

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said late Monday she would not appear on ABC “anytime soon” following a contentious appearance on the network, the Hill reported late Monday.

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton White House aide, and Mace had a heated exchange on “This Week” Sunday after Stephanopoulos questioned how Mace, as a survivor of rape, could support former President Donald Trump following an $83 million judgment against Trump in a civil defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. After the interview, she told Stephanopoulos she would not reappear on the network for the considerable future, according to the Hill. (RELATED: ‘Wouldn’t Last 30 Seconds At The Citadel’: Nancy Mace Blasts ‘Bully’ George Stephanopoulos Over Heated Interview)

“I won’t be going back on ABC anytime soon,” Mace told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert Monday night, the Hill reported. “I told him as I was walking out, ‘Good effing luck getting me back on.’”

At the start of the interview, Stephanopoulos played clips of remarks Mace made during a 2019 debate in the South Carolina state legislature over a “heartbeat” bill that limited access to abortion after six weeks of pregnancy at the start of the appearance. The debate was the first time Mace publicly discussed being raped, according to the Post and Courier.

ABC should put George Stephanopoulos on the bench after his vile treatment of @NancyMace yesterday. She was there to discuss the 2024 race and instead Stephanopoulos brings up her rape to try and score points against Trump. Absolutely abhorrent behavior. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 11, 2024

“It’s wrong, but it’s almost like rape is bad unless you’re a Republican and then we’re gonna shame you for it,” Mace told Fox News host Harris Faulkner Monday.

Mace received backing from Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the wake of the incident.

“ABC should put George Stephanopoulos on the bench after his vile treatment of @NancyMace yesterday,” Boebert posted on X. “She was there to discuss the 2024 race and instead Stephanopoulos brings up her rape to try and score points against Trump. Absolutely abhorrent behavior.”

“Thank you for having my back,” Mace replied.

Mace backed Trump over former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican primaries, at one point calling Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, “China’s favorite governor.”

