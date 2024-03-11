Nancy Mace Tells Fox Host ‘Rape Is Bad Unless You’re A Republican’

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said rape is perceived as bad “unless you’re a Republican” following an explosive interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Mace accused Stephanopoulos of “shaming” her as he pressed her on supporting former President Donald Trump during a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week.” He questioned Mace, who became a rape victim at the age of 16, how she could support Trump after being found liable of sexual battery in the case brought forth by former Elle Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll.

“That’s why women won’t come forward when they’re assaulted, is because of the judgement and the shame and here he was, judging me, bullying me and shaming me as a rape victim for my political choices. And it’s wrong but it’s almost like rape is bad unless you’re a Republican and then we’re gonna shame you for it,” Mace told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner during a Monday segment.

Mace further accused the political left of shaming rape victims like herself in an attempt to help President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have remain at all-time lows throughout his presidency. (RELATED: CNN Host Defends Nancy Mace After Her Explosive Exchange With Stephanopoulos)

“And the way that the left reacted is just a reflection of how bad Joe Biden’s numbers are that this is what they do to rape survivors, to rape victims, to shame them for their political choices here,” Mace continued.

The congresswoman said she did not agree to go on the program to talk about her personal experience and that she handled the conversation more calmly than she should have.

“I didn’t agree to any of that and he shares this speech I gave, this impassioned speech I gave five years ago, about telling my story for the first time. It’s very difficult for me to watch that speech,” Mace said. “It’s painful, and you can see it on my face. I was in dismay that this is where he was going with this. It was disgusting. I want to know what ABC’s female leadership, what do they think about what he did? I mean, they’ve got female presidents, what do they think about what he did yesterday?”

Mace reportedly endorsed Trump for president over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ahead of the primary in both her and Haley’s home state. Mace said during her interview with Stephanopoulos that Carroll, who was awarded $83.3 million in a civil suit against Trump, made “a mockery of rape” by joking about going on a shopping spree with the money.

A jury did not find Trump liable of rape in the first case brought forth by Carroll, but did find him liable of defamation and sexual battery and awarded the defendant $5 million.