Everyone Needs To Embody Tucker Carlson’s Insane Approach To Social Media

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed during a Monday interview his absolutely brilliant approach to managing his social media.

Carlson’s approach to running his social media accounts, feedback from the public and others is so insanely smart, I think absolutely everyone should follow his lead. It was actually his guest for the evening, NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo, who brought up the fact that Carlson doesn’t watch television and doesn’t pay attention to his social media.

“That’s why your hair is so full and so rich in color!” Cuomo exclaimed, referring to the fact that Carlson pretty much never looks at social media and doesn’t care what nameless, faceless internet trolls have to say about him. “I never got the ratings ever,” Carlson said of his previous job in television. He also doesn’t really “do email.”

“I don’t watch myself on television or on tape or whatever it is,” Carlson added, and he definitely doesn’t look at the comments. Instead, Carlson is incredibly close with his immediate and extended family. So if he does something that offends them, they’ll tell him. No one else’s opinion really matters, which is exactly how things should be (skip to the 27 min mark in the video below for more).

Ep. 80 The Chris Cuomo Interview pic.twitter.com/bEnFxnpx9U — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2024

Most people should take a page out of Carlson’s book. Social media, while it has allowed for the proliferation of information that otherwise wouldn’t be available to the public, is also a cesspool of purposelessness, faux fame and total mental destruction.

Sure, there are also benefits for those of you looking to build your career by leveraging these platforms, but what happens if they disappear? (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Make A Gender Distinction’: Tucker Asks Cuomo Flat Out If He’d Ever Hit A Woman)

What happens if the U.S. government bans TikTok, and that is where you’ve made your career to-date? What then happens if a slew of other social media platforms are gradually destroyed through similar laws, as Twitter CEO Elon Musk suggested Tuesday in a Tweet?

Well, most of you will lose your minds for a little while. Then, gradually, you’ll reemerge from your ugly little cocoon of self-indulgence and reenter the real world. You’ll realize that it’s probably best to break-up a violent fight instead of filming it for clicks. Maybe you’ll also get a real job that actually helps people. Or perhaps you’ll use all your free time to support your family in different ways.

Whatever you do, just take more time away from the doom scroll. Your brain will thank you … once it wakes back up, of course.