Tucker Carlson Asks Chris Cuomo Flat Out If He’d Ever Hit A Woman

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson flat out asked NewsNation host Chris Cuomo in an interview Monday if he’d ever hit a woman.

Carlson and Cuomo, former corporate news media rivals who’ve both undergone significant career transformations in recent years, sat in conversation at Carlson’s home for almost two hours for an episode of “The Tucker Carlson Interview.” The discussion covered everything from the evolution of politics, 9/11, the shift in news media, and whether or not Cuomo would ever punch a woman.

“I don’t make a gender distinction … I know too many women who can kick my ass,” Cuomo told Carlson, who seemed surprised by the claim. Carlson asked Cuomo to name a woman who could beat up the former CNN anchor. (RELATED: Comedian Adam Friedland Interviewed Chris Cuomo, And We Honestly Had No Idea The Former CNN Anchor Was This Funny)

Cuomo didn’t answer the question initially. Instead the two men joke over Carlson’s claim of being six-foot-one, “or I was before I had back surgery.” Cuomo looks extremely skeptical, “I was gonna say. We’re trying to be real with each other here.” The two men laughed before Carlson pivoted back to the point.

NEW: Tucker Carlson brilliantly proves Chris Cuomo wrong after Cuomo said he doesn’t make a “gender distinction.” 🔥🔥🔥 After Cuomo tried claiming that he doesn’t make a “gender distinction” Tucker asked him a series of questions and eventually got Cuomo to concede. Tucker… pic.twitter.com/1Q3Q5TO6Xg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2024

“You’re famously a bodybuilder. There’s not one woman in America who could kick your ass. That’s just not true, and you know it’s not true,” Carlson replied, asking Cuomo to name just one. Cuomo said he doesn’t have to name anyone. He just knows there is probably at least one woman out there who could kick his ass. “These are biological differences that are physical, they’re psychological, they’re hormonal. These are profound differences,” Carlson continued.

These differences are so significant that Carlson argued men should treat women better than they treat other men (also known as “chivalry”). “If you got into an argument. And I know you well enough to know, if you’re standing in a restaurant and somebody’s like ‘fuck you Chris Cuomo,’ you punch them out,” Carlson argued. “If a woman did that … got way up in your face –”

“I wouldn’t,” Cuomo interrupted, essentially admitting he’d never punch a woman, and therefore does see gender distinctions. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Sorry For People Who Have To Listen’: RFK’s Oddly Emotional Conversation With Chris Cuomo Is A Must-See)

“Exactly!” Tucker replied. “So it is a bigger sin, not just against her but against yourself and your dignity and your responsibility as a man. Your job is to protect women.” To his absolute and utter credit, Cuomo conceded to Carlson to a certain extent. The two men seemed to enjoy each other’s company throughout the conversation, which can be seen in full here.

Full interview:

Ep. 80 The Chris Cuomo Interview pic.twitter.com/bEnFxnpx9U — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2024



