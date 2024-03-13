CNN Data Guru Breaks Down Just ‘How Different’ Trump’s Lead Over Biden Is In 2024

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten on Wednesday asserted former President Donald Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden significantly distinguishes the current election from the 2020 race.

Trump and Biden both reached the necessary number of delegates to clinch their respective party nominations on Tuesday. The former president is currently leading Biden by two points, according to the RealClearPolitics average, which is different from the 2020 campaign when Trump was never ahead, Enten asserted on “CNN News Central.” (RELATED: Nikki Haley Takes One State, But Trump Romps In The Rest As Super Tuesday Results Roll In)

“We’ll take a look at the national polling, and this is on March 13th, and I think it really gives you an understanding of how different the picture is than it was four years ago at this point,” Enten said. “Four years ago at this point in an aggregate of polls, Biden was up by eight points. In fact, Trump didn’t lead at a single point in that entire campaign.”

WATCH:

“Look at where we are right now. Yes, this is a very close race. But Trump is actually minimally ahead within the margin of error at this particular point, up by two points,” he added. “So a very different campaign than where we were four years ago.”

Enten then moved on to the electoral college, which will decide the election rather than the popular vote.

“Of course, it’s all about the electoral college, right … Well, take a look here. The race to 270. These are CNN‘s current rankings. Look at this, Donald Trump, 272. Two more than needed to win. And you mentioned Wisconsin. Now a toss-up. What about Michigan? You also mentioned Michigan. Leaning towards Donald Trump. Georgia, the same. You see out here in the west, Nevada a state that Joe Biden won, leaning Republican. And Arizona a toss-up, as well. So, a tight race in the electoral college, but one in which Trump currently has the edge, which is not what you could say at any point during the entire 2020 campaign.”

