IDF Releases Video Of Hamas Official Hadi Ali Mustafa Getting Smoked

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday that they had eliminated Hadi Ali Mustafa, a senior Hamas operative based in Lebanon.

Mustafa was “responsible for advancing Hamas’ international activity and terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets,” according to the IDF. “The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in every area in which it operates,” the IDF added. (RELATED: IDF Claims To Have Killed More Than 300 Hezbollah Militants Since Start Of War)

🔴ELIMINATED: Hadi Ali Mustafa, a Hamas terrorist in Lebanon responsible for advancing Hamas’ international activity and terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in every area in which it operates. pic.twitter.com/et4dLjlSle — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 13, 2024

The tweet contained a video of the strike, which showed a white car being struck by some projectile and exploding along a road.

A different perspective of the strike was tweeted out in a photo by Emanuel Fabian, a Times of Israel military correspondent. “Lebanese media report at least one dead in an alleged Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near Tyre,” Fabian wrote.

Lebanese media report at least one dead in an alleged Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near Tyre. pic.twitter.com/uBucvPQ2ex — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 13, 2024



The photo showed the remains of the white car still aflame. Hamas-in-Lebanon also confirmed Mustafa died via an Israeli drone striking his car near the city of Tyre, according to Fabian. Fabian tweeted out a photo of the operative.

Hamas’s Lebanon branch announces the death of Hadi Mustafa in the reported Israeli drone strike on a car near Tyre. https://t.co/DUoVFP3r41 pic.twitter.com/h8LTvuqNON — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 13, 2024

Hamas is primarily based in the Gaza Strip, but it does have a presence in Lebanon since at least 2018, according to the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace. Israel has been at war with Hamas since the terrorist organization’s Oct. 7 massacre. The attacks resulted in 1,200 dead, and over 200 were taken hostage.