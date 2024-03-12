IDF Claims To Have Killed More Than 300 Hezbollah Militants Since Start Of War

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed Tuesday that over 300 Hezbollah fighters had been eliminated since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War.

“4,500+ Hezbollah targets struck: 3,100 from the ground. 1,200 from the air. 300+ Hezbollah terrorists eliminated. This has been the IDF’s activity for the last 5 months in Lebanon and Syria. We will continue to operate until Israeli civilians can return home safely,” the IDF tweeted. (RELATED: Video Allegedly Shows Aftermath Of Explosion That Killed Hezbollah Commander)

Hezbollah, a designated Lebanese-based terrorist group aligned with Iran, has been launching rockets and drones into Israel since Oct. 8 out of solidarity with Hamas. Israel has evacuated around 80,000 of its own citizens from its northern border following the outbreak of violence, Haaretz reported. Approximately 60 percent of the population reportedly remain certain they intend to return to their homes, a survey from the Tel Hai Academic College’s Regional Knowledge Center found.

The IDF’s estimates of Hezbollah’s losses to military strikes also included five senior commanders and dead, as well as 750 operatives wounded, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF provided an infographic that was translated into English displaying the points where they conducted airstrikes in Lebanon which Joe Truzman, a senior analyst for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, tweeted.

The IDF says it has targeted approximately 4,500 Hezbollah positions, killed over 300 Hezbollah terrorists and wounded over 750. pic.twitter.com/jbyYQoqfuo — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 12, 2024

The areas targeted by the IDF included border observation posts, command centers and weapons depots, the IDF said, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli attacks have also struck Hezbollah’s missile launching sites and units launch anti-tank missiles, the Israeli military stated, according to the outlet. Over 450 sites reportedly targeted by the Israelis belonged to the terrorist group’s elite Radwan force, believed by Israeli intelligence to be tasked with infiltrating Israel, according to the IDF.