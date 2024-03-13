Karrueche Tran Defends Creating Feet Pic Social Media Account After Backlash From Fans

Famous “Bel-Air” actress Karrueche Tran defended selling images of her feet on OnlyFans after facing backlash from fans.

Critics accused her of “going broke” but Tran pushed back and confidently flaunted her successful revenue stream. “LOL at all the comments regarding OF, she wrote in a now-deleted message posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “I’m not going broke… just a smart play,” she wrote, according to Page Six. “It’s literally my feet and if people are willing to pay, then what’s the problem?”

The “Claws” actress went on to say that she’s simply monetizing on foot fetishes, which are deemed to be the “number one fetish in the world,” before reiterating that she would not be posting anything sexual on her OnlyFans page.

She later issued a secondary tweet, declaring that she intends to donate a percentage of her OnlyFans earnings to local charities in her hometown of Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Tran stated that her feet photos were supplying ample income not only for herself but also for her entourage.

“I have a team that helps with the page, so they’ll be able to eat from this as well,” she said, according to Variety. “There’s a stigma around OF but there’s literally chefs, musicians, yoga instructors, etc. on there.”

Tran reportedly launched her OnlyFans journey Tuesday and told fans she had created a subscription-based account that offered people an opportunity to purchase photos of her feet. Her page noted a $24.99 monthly subscription fee, in addition to a subscription bundle that offered three months for $52.48 and six months for $104.96, according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘My Own F*cking Body’: Iggy Azalea Takes Pride In Making Money On OnlyFans)

“👣 and more feet only!” Tran wrote as her OnlyFans bio, according to Page Six.