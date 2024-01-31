OnlyFans Model Paige VanZant Says She Was Offered $50,000 For Very Strange Request

MMA star and OnlyFans model Paige VanZant revealed a fan offered her $50,000 to cut her hair, but asked for it to be mailed to him.

She discussed the interesting offer on the latest episode of her “A Kickass Love Story” podcast with her husband, Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford. She explained how the fan slid into her DMs with the interesting offer and explained that although she sees reason for concern, she’s not entirely ruling out the idea.

“I had a request from my OnlyFans,” VanZant said, as she slowly reminded her husband of the offer.

“Somebody wrote to me on OnlyFans, and they offered me fifty thousand dollars to cut my hair into a bob. They did want the back shaved,” she said.

The OnlyFans model went on to admit that the ask wasn’t a huge deal to her.

“I do like my hair short,” she said.

The MMA star then provided some additional information that changed the game, and expressed the reason for her hesitation.

“He reached out — and he said he was fine with me sharing all this — but offered me fifty thousand dollars to cut my hair into a bob. And he wanted — an undercut, which is where you shave the back of your head and you can put designs into it and then you leave the bob. Like, you leave some hair so you don’t, like, always see the back of your head,” she said.

“When you pull your hair up its shaved underneath.”

“The caveat was I had to mail him all my hair. So …”

Her husband said it became strange for him at that point in the podcast.

“And that’s why I was, like, so on the fence about it,” she admitted.

Vanderford suggested his wife would likely shave her whole head for that kind of money, to which she replied, “No I would not!”

VanZant went on to explain the conundrum.

“I am still on the fence, but — the reason I super, super was like no, I cant do that, is because we had just gotten done watching Gypsy Rose …” VanZant said. She summarized the movie and expressed her concern over even the slightest chance that if she mailed her hair to the man, he could put a hex on her, or cause some sort of harm in some way.

VanZant seemed to be leaning towards a no, but her final decision has not yet been made.