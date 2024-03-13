Radical Feminist Sex Worker Brings Out Dog Poop During Fox Interview To Symbolize Men

Radical feminist sex worker Sky Alexandra brought out dog poop Tuesday on Fox News to symbolize her views on men.

Alexandra appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss her views on men which was included in Fox host Jesse Watters’ upcoming book on stories from the “liberal fringe.” Watters began by asking the feminist why she hated men, to which Alexandra could be seen immediately pulling out a silver platter that had dog poop in it but was censored on the network. (RELATED: Biden Admin Gave $500K To Group That ‘Empowers Women’ To Achieve Peace In Israel. Hamas Attacked Days Later)

“Sky, it’s great to see you again. Remind me why you hate men,” Watters stated.

“The answer to that [is] right here under this tray. So what this is, as you can see, is dog poop,” Alexandra responded.

“You brought dog poop for the interview? Why are men dog poop, Sky?” Watters asked while laughing.

Alexandra continued to state that while she once blamed “everything” on men, she now believes that her brain is “seduced” by the devil as she appeared to get emotional while speaking about the subject. Watters questioned the feminist on whether she still believed prostitution should be legalized, to which Alexandra applauded the sex work and called the men’s club an “absolutely wonderful place.”

“I blamed everything that went wrong on men. And I think that that is why I had these visions, like of the great divide and things that weren’t supposed to happen. I feel controlled. My brain is seduced so much by the devil, in fact. But I think we need to understand that if it weren’t for the devil, sir, God would not exist, in fact. So who I thought was my opponent, which would be anything male and human, I apologize profusely,” Alexandra stated.

“You seem to have come to some realizations. I’m not sure whether that had anything to do with your conversation with me or the fact that you are going on TV to talk about this. You’ve come a long way and do you still believe that prostitution should be legalized?” Watters questioned.

“It is a compliment here to call another girl a ho. We have learned to appreciate what we hate. I understand that you don’t affiliate this term in a positive light but it means more to me after being manipulated into stripping under age at 17 years old at the men’s club, which is an absolutely wonderful place, that I had no issues or problems with. I didn’t understand why my mother was so broken when she found out my secret,” Alexandra stated.

“So I only stripped really five nights or so, but I just never had a problem feeling like I was almost in a world built from heaven where these men dressed immaculately were all looking out for me and they weren’t allowed to even touch me. Then they would say things to me like, ‘What’s a girl like you doing in a place like this?’ And I was so puzzled. Because I did not understand yet what that meant. I proceeded to keep this theory that it is my purpose to take as much money as possible in the shortest amount of time from any male that I was introduced to or felt close to or, you know, this is a – I think this is a power trip. This is overcompensation for lack of – I don’t want to say respect, I want to say lack of validation growing up.”

Watters previously interviewed Alexandra on her life and political outlooks along with a dozen other radical activists to understand where their beliefs stemmed from. Born in Bakersfield, California, Alexandra grew up in the U.S. before moving to Indonesia and Singapore due to her father’s line of work as an oil engineer, according to her bio. The feminist claims that by 2015 she was struggling mainly from an addiction and found herself in prison by 25 after she had reached Las Vegas.